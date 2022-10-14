Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

British Columbia should be well into its rainy season, but instead persistent hot and dry weather has created drought conditions. Here are some of the numbers connected with the drought:

Recorded rainfall between July and Oct. 14, compared with average rainfall:

Vancouver: Current 16 mm. Average 165 mm

Victoria: Current 2 mm. Average 100 mm

Abbotsford: Current 10 mm. Average 222 mm

Chilliwack: Current 8 mm. Average 245 mm

Drought levels

The B.C. government ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating being the most severe with adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values being almost certain.

5: All regions of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland, Fort Nelson, north, south and east Peace regions.

4: Central Coast, Haida Gwaii, eastern Pacific Range and Kettle.

Wildfires

199: wildfires still burning in B.C.

9: new wildfires sparked since Wednesday.

21.1: The percentage of wildfires that remain out of control.

Temperatures:

More than 150 maximum daytime temperature records were broken across British Columbia in September.

21.6 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Victoria, 7 C above seasonal average.

22 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Dawson Creek, 12 C above seasonal average.

— The Canadian Press

Climate changeWeather

Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
Homeowners, industry encouraged to take action to protect water quality in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Water quality grant funding available through the Shuswap Watershed Council has gone to projects in Malakwa along the Eagle River and at Gardom Lake. (File photo)
Homeowners, industry encouraged to take action to protect water quality in the Shuswap

The District of Sicamous has received an application for a demolition permit for 1133 Paradise Ave., where the former Secret Garden Restaurant stands after years in disuse. (File photo)
Former Sicamous eatery in disuse facing demolition

Habitat for Humanity Canada announced Oct. 13 that it is ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, but former Kamloops executive director Bill Miller said it won’t affect assets, only the name. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity Canada announces it’s ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat Kamloops

(@arber_xhekaj/Twitter)
Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man