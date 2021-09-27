WR Bennett Bridge, Monday morning.

Rainy end to September for Okanagan-Shuswap

The weekend is forecast to see sunshine and a high of 18 C

The last week of September will resemble typical fall weather, starting with showers on Monday with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will dip across the Okanagan and Shuswap to mid-single digits making for cool Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday, more rain is in the forecast with the possibility of localized showers of 5 to 10 millimetres in some areas. It will be cooler overnight as Environment Canada is forecasting a drop in the freezing level which could bring flurries to Highway 97 C.

Wednesday is expected to be the nicest day of the week according to meteorologist Lisa Erven, with daytime highs in the upper teens mixed with sunshine.

The weather pattern is forecast to change on Thursday bringing clouds and showers to the region, with temperatures in the mid-teens.

Erven said it might be too soon to tell, but it appears a ridge of high pressure will kick off the start to October bringing a mix of sun and cloud, as well as temperatures up above 18 C.

“The fall weather pattern can change quickly this time of year. We are still several days away from the weekend and things could change, but right now we are forecasting a warmer start to October,” she said.

She noted that for those travelling on mountain passes, winter tires are needed as of Oct. 1, as motorists should switch to winter driving mode with varying conditions.

READ MORE: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

Environment Canada weather

