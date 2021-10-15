In a recent Ipsos-Reid poll, 63 per cent of Canadians were unable to distinguish between real news sites and fake news stories. (Pixabay photo)

RCMP address false social media posts of alleged Vernon assaults

‘Erroneous and incorrect’ information being circulated that there is a serial offender in the city

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is aware there is erroneous and incorrect information being circulated on social media that there is a serial offender in the City of Vernon and want to reassure the public that we have had no reports of such a person or events.

Police understand the public’s wish to share information, which may potentially be public safety related but also caution that prior to sharing such information, you should seek to confirm its validity, as it may cause undue alarm.

“The safety and security of our community is our number one priority and, should we become aware of an immediate risk to the public, we would certainly notify them in an accurate and timely manner,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “That notification would come through our mainstream media partners and other trusted sources.”

If there are incidents that have not been reported to police, those with information to report are urged to contact the RCMP, so that they can investigate.

