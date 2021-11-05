In June, Anthony Graham was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

In June, Anthony Graham was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

RCMP ask for help finding missing man, don’t mention he’s wanted in a Penticton double murder

Prince George RCMP make no mention that Anthony Graham is charged with first degree murder

The Prince George RCMP sent out a request to help find a missing person but didn’t mention that he is wanted in a double murder in Penticton.

The release from police also didn’t mention that they considered him armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Prince George RCMP sent out the release to all media asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Graham whose ‘family has not seen since late May 2021.’

In June of 2021, the Prince George RCMP opened an investigation into the disappearance of Graham.

“Friends of Mr. Graham stated they last saw him around May 25, in Prince George. Friends last saw Mr. Graham in the Prince George area and he has connections to the Okanagan,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George detachment.

In June, 35-year-old Graham and 32-year-old Wade Cudmore of Naramata, were both charged with first-degree murder in relation to the killing of brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer whose bodies were found on a forest service road in Naramata on May 10.

Cudmore, who is the son of Naramata murder victim Kathy Richardson, had been arrested and remains in custody. Graham remained at large, according to police.

At the time, Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section said Graham was at risk of retaliation if he didn’t turn himself in.

“We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated with him, or found in his proximity are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself into the nearest police station.”

“He may be anywhere in B.C. and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not approach and immediately call 911,” said police at the time.

READ MORE: 2 Penticton men charged in murders of Kamloops brothers

The Western News is reaching out to the BC RCMP Major Crime Section to ask why the missing person release failed to mention Graham was wanted for murder.

Graham is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, blue eyes, light brown hair.

If you have any information about Anthony James Graham or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

