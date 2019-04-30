RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for an unknown witness to come forward, as they continue to investigate an assault incident, which left a West Kelowna elderly woman seriously injured.

On Monday, police were called to Bear Lake Forest Service Rd. and Westside Road and found the woman alone in the bush and in desperate need of medical attention.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault, carried out by an individual who was well known to her,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural back country to the RCMP and paramedics where she was rushed to hospital.

Police have identified and arrested a 60-year-old West Kelowna man, they believed to be the suspect in the alleged assault.

Police believe that the assault victim was driven to the remote area in her own vehicle from her residence inside the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“Our investigators would like to speak with the citizen, who they believe was concerned for the well-being of the elderly woman, when he encountered the suspect and the victim along the way,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We have reason to believe that the suspect re-assured the stranger that he was taking the injured elderly victim to hospital for care.”

Police hope the citizen who found the victim can come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

