Chase RCMP were called on July 4, 2020 regarding a vehicle with California licence plates parked in Scotch Creek for several days. (Pixabay image)

RCMP called in North Shuswap about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

A North Shuswap resident took their worries about a vehicle from the United States to the police.

Chase RCMP received a call on July 4 about a vehicle with U.S. plates parked at a residence in Scotch Creek.

Police subsequently went to a home on Deodar Road where a red Buick with California licence plates had been parked for a few days.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that the vehicle owner had come to Canada in March, had not broken any travel restrictions and was staying at his own vacation property.

Most Read