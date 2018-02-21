RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

It’s been four days since 19-year-old Ryan Shtuka left a party in Sun Peaks village and disappeared.

Search and rescue crews have since suspended their search and his family has issued a plea for more help searching the mountain.

Today, Kamloops Rural RCMP ask all residents of Sun Peaks check their out buildings.

“It is possible that Ryan made his way into a shed, garage or unlocked vehicle,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Officers are also actively following up on all tips received regarding Ryan disappearance. So far, there have been no tips that substantiate Ryan left the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17.”

RCMP are asking anyone that believes they saw Ryan after 2:50 a.m. last Saturday to call RCMP.

Shtuka is described as being 5’10”, 155 pounds and Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

