Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

A police investigation is underway into two deaths that occurred in the North Shuswap.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said two bodies were found in Anglemont on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and that the deaths are considered suspicious.

At around 4 p.m. that day, public reports of a large police presence in the North Shuswap began circulating on soclia media. O’Donaghey said Wednesday major crimes detectives were in the early stages of their work.

—With files by Canadian Press