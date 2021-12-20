Black Press Media file photo

RCMP investigate 3-vehicle crash in Enderby

2 taken to hospital with serious injuries from crash that closed Highway 97A

A three-vehicle pileup that closed Highway 97A in Enderby is under investigation.

Two people were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries from the crash near Canyon Road Saturday, Dec. 18.

RCMP responded to the incident around 6 p.m. and the highway was closed while they investigated.

“The investigation determined that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a northbound sedan,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “A third vehicle also struck the sedan after the initial collision.”

The collision remains under investigation.

