RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media) RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the body of a man found in a park, Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, about 8:17 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service is also on scene assisting investigators.

More to come.

