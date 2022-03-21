(Jacqueline Gelineau)

(Jacqueline Gelineau)

RCMP investigate break and enter at Kelowna business

The front door of Sun City Liquidations & Auctions Ltd. was shattered after 7 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

RCMP is investigating a break and enter at a business on Enterprise Way.

Police remain on scene.

________

Sun City Liquidations & Auctions Ltd. was vandalised between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on March 21.

The glass front door to the liquidation center at 2495 Enterprise Way was smashed. It is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

Eye witnesses said that the door was not damaged at 7 a.m. when they walked by.

Two RCMP officers are now on the scene investigating.

The owner of the business was not at the store and was unavailable for comment at the time of publication of this article.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Large grass fire near Kelowna airport likely caused by tossed cigarette

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Provincial approval needed for referendum on creation of new South Shuswap municipality
Next story
Man deemed 1 of Canada’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released from B.C. prison

Just Posted

The Shuswap Band is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the CSRD. (File photo)
Shuswap Band submits request for partnership, collaboration with CSRD

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine

A Salmon Arm resident suggests people continue wearing masks in drug and grocery stores. (Neil Enns / Dane Creek Photography)
Letter: Salmon Arm shopper suggests people continue wearing masks in drug stores

Lori Jenks sits with a photo of her brother Brian Jenks taken as a youth. Lori and her two siblings grew up in Salmon Arm. Brian died in October 2021 due to ingesting fentanyl and benzodiazepine, a victim in Canada’s opioid crisis. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply