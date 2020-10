A burned up trailer on the Westside is under police investigation.

“On Oct. 27th, 2020, the North Okanagan RCMP attended a location, off Firwood Road, to investigate a report of that a trailer had been burned down,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said. :The trailer was located by police and we are continuing to investigate.”

No further details have been released.

READ MORE: Abandoned house fire in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

READ MORE: Home destroyed in Armstrong mobile park fire

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.