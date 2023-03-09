Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP investigating furniture fire in Vernon park

Polson Park blaze spread to wooded area overnight

A pile of furniture set ablaze in Polson Park spread into the trees Wednesday night.

No one was around when Vernon Fire Rescue Services arrived at the fire shortly after 11 p.m. March 8, in the wooded area off 14th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed a pile of household items and furniture was burning and beginning to spread to nearby bushes and trees,” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon communications manager. “Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading further.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended and are investigating the blaze.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2023-3668.

