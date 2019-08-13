Nanaimo RCMP looking for Steven Michael Bacon who they believe has “important information” in the case of murdered teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigators hope members of the public can help in locating Steven Michael Bacon, 59, of Nanaimo, who is a person of interest in Makayla Chang’s murder investigation.

Chang, who was 16, was reported missing in March 2017 and found dead two months later.

“At this point, we have exhausted all avenues of investigation and have been unable to locate Mr. Bacon,” said Sgt. Rob Graves, who leads the Nanaimo SCU, in a press release Monday. “While we cannot rule out that he is in Nanaimo or remains on Vancouver Island, we have been unable to locate him and are now asking the entire country to help us, as we believe he has important information.”

Police have released photos and a description of Bacon in order to assist in locating him and to advance the investigation. Steven Michael Bacon is Caucasian, 59, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with grey hair and/or facial hair. Bacon has a distinctive tear drop tattoo under his left eye, a Bugs Bunny tattoo on his upper right arm and an unidentified tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Bacon may also be using alternative names such as Michael Dufour, Michael Vincent Defoure, Steven Michael/Mike Vincent, or Mike Jannis and is known to use public transit.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the last contact police had with Bacon was in 2017.

“Investigators did reach out to him at one point and spoke with him, but we’re not saying where that conversation took place,” O’Brien said. “Other than that we think he is somebody who could assist with the investigation.”

O’Brien said police are not saying if they have suspects, nor would they comment on details of the case as the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re not talking about suspects. We’re not talking about the details of this file. What we’re talking about is Mr. Bacon and we need to speak with him, so we’re hoping the public can assist us,” O’Brien said.

Police spoke with Bacon in April 2017 during what was then a missing-person investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr. Bacon's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read