(Black Press Media stock photo)

RCMP name 2015 homicide victim near Creston, investigation ongoing

26-year-old Clint Wolfleg was found dead in a private residence on May 31, 2015

As of June 17, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) is advancing the criminal investigation into the homicide death in Creston that occured in 2015.

On May 31, 2015 at 3:14 p.m., the Creston RCMP received a report of a sudden death and located the body of a 26-year-old Creston man inside a private residence situated on the Lower Kootenay Band community lands.

At the time, limited information was released by the RCMP, who confirmed that the man’s death was being treated as a homicide.

Today, the BC Major Crime Unit is publicly identifying the deceased as Clint Wolfleg in hopes of advancing the investigation into his death.

The BC Coroners Service is also continuing its investigation to determine how, where, when, and by what means the death occurred.

It has now been just over six years since Wolfleg was found deceased inside his home, and crime investigators are aware that people in the Creston area may possess information that would be of value to the case.

“Our hope is that those individuals, who have been reluctant to come forward in the past, will be encouraged to speak with our team, and help us answer some difficult questions for Clint’s loved ones,” said Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the RCMP Southeast District MCU.

Anyone with any information on this matter is urged to contact the RCMP Southeast District MCU directly at 1-877-987-8477.

Most Read