Chase RCMP recovered $12,700 in stolen pet food while executing a search warrant on July 12 at a rural property near Scotch Creek, the same property where, on June 21, police seized a cache of illegal weapons and $300,000 in stolen vehicles and equipment. (Chase RCMP photo)

RCMP offer update on recovery of illegal firearms, stolen vehicles in North Shuswap

$12,700 worth of pet food found in July 2019 search of Leopold Road property

Chase RCMP are expecting charges soon involving more than $300,000 in stolen property including vehicles, pet food and numerous weapons in Celista.

Police report they are still awaiting Crown’s decision into charges relating to a property on Leopold Road.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that officers provided Crown with an investigation report into the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from around the province, which was located on the property.

He states Crown has reviewed the report and requested further information to verify some details of that investigation.

“That information has been provided to Crown and a decision is expect soon on charges,” he states.

On June 21 last year, Chase RCMP and members of the Natural Resource Officers Service went to a rural property in the 4000 block of Leopold Road near Scotch Creek to recover Crown timber allegedly stolen, stated a news release at that time.

While there, police located several stolen vehicles as well as vehicles with the Vehicle Identification Numbers removed.

Police also reported seizing numerous firearms, several prohibited, including a Norinco Mak-90 fully automatic rifle, a Sterling Mark 4 Sub Machine gun, a Smith & Wesson revolver with a ground-off serial number and a drum magazine, and a firearm fitted within a small suitcase. Also located was a stolen loader and other large pieces of equipment.

Then, Chase RCMP reported executing another search warrant on the same North Shuswap property on July 12, recovering $12,700 worth of stolen pet food.


Chase RCMP seized a cache of weapons on June 21 near Scotch Creek in the North Shuswap, including several prohibited weapons. They included a Norinco Mak-90 fully automatic rifle, a Sterling Mark 4 Sub Machine gun, a Smith & Wesson revolver with a ground-off serial number and a drum magazine, and a suitcase gun. (Chase RCMP photo)

Most Read