The Independent Investigations Office will not be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges in the March 2018 incident. (NEWS file photo)

RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog

The pedestrian was ‘crossing contrary to the traffic signal’

The province’s police watchdog has determined an off-duty police officer was not at fault when her vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Squamish.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a release on Monday, saying the incident along Highway 99 was unavoidable.

READ MORE: RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

The officer was driving through an intersection on a green light around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2018, when she struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators believe the officer was driving within the speed limit and applied the breaks, and that the crash was unavoidable.

“The evidence is clear that he was crossing contrary to the traffic signal, at night, in the rain and war wearing dark clothes,” the office said. “He would have been very difficult for a driver to see.”

The officer, and well as two off-duty paramedics, tried to save the man, but he died months later.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan
Next story
Kelowna mayor flies paper kites for Autism awareness

Just Posted

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

City hall flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim

Mayor offers city’s support and condolences, commends professionalism of emergency personnel

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Large military aircraft spotted flying low over Shuswap

CC115-Buffalo crew from 19 Wing Comox conduct training exercises in region

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

Witnesses say a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Explore Salmon Arm’s history at Haney

R.J. Haney Heritage Village Museum opens Wednesday, May 15

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Okanagan vision centre moving rumour leaves black eye

Armstrong Lions Club upset at not being at table to discuss potential move of centre to VJH

Stories of swinging Las Vegas come to Kelowna stage

When You’re Smiling comes to Kelowna May 30

Most Read