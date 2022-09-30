The BC Prosecution Service announced no charges have been approved against two members of the RCMP involved in the arrest of a suspect with outstanding warrants on April 14, 2020, near Sicamous. (File photo)

The BC Prosecution Service announced no charges have been approved against two members of the RCMP involved in the arrest of a suspect with outstanding warrants on April 14, 2020, near Sicamous. (File photo)

RCMP officers won’t be charged after suspect injured in 2020 arrest near Sicamous

BC Prosecution Service says available evidence does not meet charge assessment standard

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) will not be proceeding with charges, despite direction from the province’s police watchdog, against two RCMP officers involved in a 2020 arrest near Sicamous.

In October of 2021, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) announced it had filed a report to the BCPS for consideration of charges relating to the April 14, 2020 arrest.

On that day, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person on a forest service road off Highway 97A near Sicamous. Police believed the description of the person’s vehicle matched that of a man with several outstanding warrants, said the IIO.

When police located the man, he left in his vehicle before being stopped soon after. The IIO said the man got out of his vehicle and an interaction occurred which resulted in the man sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC, reviewed the evidence and “determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that the arresting officers may have committed offences in relation to the use of force,” according to the 2021 information bulletin from the IIO. “As a result…, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.”

In a Thursday, Sept. 28, media release, the BCPS stated available evidence does not meet its charge assessment standard.

“The BCPS is not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that either officer committed any offence in relation to the incident. As a result, no charges have been approved,” reads the release.

Read more: Police watchdog recommends charges be considered in arrest near Sicamous that injured suspect

Read more: Investigations into police-involved injuries, deaths backlogging as incidents increase in B.C.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSicamous

Previous story
Breaking the cycle: How one B.C. woman’s healing journey is being passed to her children
Next story
B.C. woman shares journey to reclaim Indigenous heritage after losing it in foster care

Just Posted

A roundabout is proposed for 14th Avenue SE and Shuswap Street (becomes Foothill Road) in Salmon Arm, which will be the termination point of the new Auto Road Connector. The connector is scheduled in the city’s strategic plan as a medium-term priority, 2025 to 2027. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Three roundabouts on the horizon for Salmon Arm

The BC Prosecution Service announced no charges have been approved against two members of the RCMP involved in the arrest of a suspect with outstanding warrants on April 14, 2020, near Sicamous. (File photo)
RCMP officers won’t be charged after suspect injured in 2020 arrest near Sicamous

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board adopted a service area establishment bylaw that will have residents of Electoral Area F support operation of the North Shuswap Health Centre via taxation. (File photo)
CSRD adopts bylaw to fund operation of North Shuswap Health Centre via taxation

Layla Kutschker, a former Salmon Arm resident, helped staff a booth at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival where three pamphlets she created on gender, sexuality and pronouns were displayed. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pamphlets created for Salmon Arm to help educate on gender, sexuality and pronouns