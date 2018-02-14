RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

On Feb. 13 Salmon Arm RCMP arrested two suspects and recovered a stolen 2018 GMC pick-up along with a stolen 2003 Ford Focus from the Sorrento area. (File photo)

RCMP responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 involving the theft of a 2018 GMC pick-up truck. The vehicle was stolen from the Silver Creek area and a small black car was thought to be somehow involved in the theft.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Sorento with the assistance of the truck’s OnStar system. The pick-up was disabled using the OnStar system and boxed in with police vehicles. Shortly afterwards police were able to catch the small black car witnesses reported when it proceeded to pull in next to the stolen truck.

The pick-up truck was recovered for the owner along with the black car, a 2003 Ford Focus, which was also revealed to be stolen from the Enderby area. The car was found to contain winter clothing, a snowboard and boots which had been reported stolen from a separate vehicle in the Silver Creek area.

Police arrested a 32-year-old male and 34-year-old female, both Kelowna residents, in connection to the stolen vehicles. Both suspects will be facing charges of possession of stolen property.