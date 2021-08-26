RCMP report mailbox thefts in Salmon Arm, Blind Bay

Police say there was a possible witness to the Blind Bay theft

Multiple mailbox thefts were reported to RCMP in Blind Bay and Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Police are hoping the public might be able to provide tips regarding thefts from several mailboxes in the Shuswap.

On Aug. 25, Salmon Arm RCMP received multiple calls relating to mailbox thefts in Salmon Arm and Blind Bay.

The alleged thefts took place at community mailboxes, said Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The culprit or culprits pried open the boxes and made off with the contents,” said West on Aug. 26.

He said there was one possible witness to the theft in Blind Bay, who described a possible suspect as a heavyset person wearing a hoodie, who left the mailboxes there with a large stack of mail and went to a waiting vehicle.

The witness did not provide a description of the vehicle, said West.

He said in Salmon Arm, large concentrations of mailboxes were targeted near apartments and high-density housing areas.

No suspects have been identified and police are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information on theft from mailboxes on Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay; or, 3rd Street NW, Harbourfront Drive, or Hudson Street NW in Salmon Arm, to call the Salmon Arm Detachment at 250-832-6044.

As well, the public is encouraged to call 911 if they witness persons trying to break into a mailbox.

