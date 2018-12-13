Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

RCMP in front of the Honda dealership on Duncan Avenue in Penticton. Employees were evacuated from the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealership after a province-wide bomb threat. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Police forces in major cities across Canada are investigating multiple bomb threats, as authorities in the U.S. say similar threats sent to dozens of locations appear to be a hoax.

Police in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as several RCMP detachments, are all investigating multiple threats.

One busy subway station in downtown Toronto was briefly evacuated this afternoon due to a threat received in the area, but was up and running again within hours.

A spokesman for Toronto police says it’s not clear whether the threat, or any of the others received across the city, were related to those in other locations.

Several car dealerships throughout the province, including multiple in Penticton, have been evacuated due to bomb threats.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the BC RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media on Thursday that a number of businesses have received email threats, including several in the Lower Mainland. According to a news release from Const. James Grandy, multiple bomb threats have been received by the Penticton Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships. Police said neighbouring businesses have also been evacuated.

“This morning we received reports of Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai dealerships of a bomb threat that was received via email,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. “We received reports from Vernon and also from Kamloops and it has progressed on province-wide that there was threats made. At this time we are still treating it very serious.”

“We are working to establish the source and legitimacy of the threats as well as conducting a risk assessment,” said Shoihet.

Dealerships in Vernon, Kelowna, Victoria and others were called by Black Press reporters but said they have not been alerted to any threats. A RV dealership on the island has received a similar threat.

Const. Kelly Brett with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm police received complaints regarding a threat to a local businesses and a request for payment.

“We have assessed the complaints and launched an investigation,” said Brett. “We can also confirm that a series of similarly worded threats have been received via email by various businesses throughout the province.”

#BREAKING Employees at the Penticton Honda, Penticton Hyundai, and Skaha Ford have been evacuated due to an alleged #provincewide bomb threat. Follow @PentictonNews for more updates pic.twitter.com/eXMCfVGk9x — Jordyn Thomson (@JordynThomson01) December 13, 2018

Police Dog Service is on scene at the Penticton Honda and Hyundai, RCMP cannot confirm when the businesses will be able to re-open. Duncan Avenue West between the two dealerships has been shut down to traffic.

“Law enforcement across BC are currently working to determine the source and legitimacy of these threats, and are conducting a risk assessment,” added Brett. “The nature of the threat or the businesses involved will not be disclosed, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations.”

