RCMP search for missing man believed to still be in the Okanagan

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

The RCMP are hoping to gather some help from the Okanagan in the search for a West Kelowna missing man.

Dalton Evans, 24, was reported missing Thursday but his family said that they have not heard from him in a few weeks and believe him to still be in the West Kelowna areas.

Foul play is not suspected at this time by RCMP as they hope to quickly track down Evans.

Evans is Caucasian, slender build, five-foot-six, 161 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Any information on Evans can be directed to West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or to Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21
Next story
Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Just Posted

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

CSRD study to dive into incorporation of Blind Bay, Sorrento

Residents of South Shuswap communities wanted to assist with committee

Worldwide women’s motorcycle relay to roll through the Shuswap

Riders would love to see a show of support along Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 14

Salmon Arm residents find joy in singing together

Shuswap Intergenerational Choir an opportunity to make real-world connections

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Kew’s Orchestra

Kew’s Orchestra: Art Smith (caller), Frank Maki, leader Jay Kew (on violin),… Continue reading

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Most Read