Heather Ann Harris, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Contributed)

RCMP seek help on missing Okanagan woman

Heather Ann Harris, 33, of Vernon, last seen Dec. 23; may have been seeking ride to Kelowna

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Heather Ann Harris, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Dec. 23. RCMP issued the bulletin the next morning, Friday, Dec. 24, as they are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP believe Harris may have been hitchhiking or attempting to obtain a ride from Vernon to Kelowna.

Harris is a Caucasian female, five-foot-five, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral patterned shirt and dark-coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Harris, or has information as to her whereabouts, to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

