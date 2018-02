Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Chad Bannick was last seen at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at VJH.

Description of Bannick:

-Caucasian with a red face

-40 years old

-5’7”

-180 lbs

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes

Bannick was last seen wearing a black winter coat and dark pants.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.