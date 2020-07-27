RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing Rylee James Blacklock.

The 33-year-old Kelowna man was reported missing by his friends and family on July 20, after having no contact with him for a number of days. Blacklock was last seen on or around the beginning of July, in the Kelowna area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Rylee Blacklock is described as:

Caucasian male

33 Years old

5’8”/173cm

160 lbs/73 kg

brown hair

brown eyes

mole on left cheek

It is possible that Blacklock is residing in the Chilliwack area, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for Rylee Blacklock but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rylee James Blacklock is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

