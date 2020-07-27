Rylee James Blacklock is 33-years-old from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing Rylee James Blacklock.

The 33-year-old Kelowna man was reported missing by his friends and family on July 20, after having no contact with him for a number of days. Blacklock was last seen on or around the beginning of July, in the Kelowna area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Rylee Blacklock is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 33 Years old
  • 5’8”/173cm
  • 160 lbs/73 kg
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • mole on left cheek

READ MORE: Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

It is possible that Blacklock is residing in the Chilliwack area, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for Rylee Blacklock but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rylee James Blacklock is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules
Next story
Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Just Posted

Column: Pandemic requires we be concerned for the health of others

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Morning Start: Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than Harvard

Your morning start for Monday, July 27, 2020

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Shuswap history in pictures: Formal outing

Group gathers outdoors for a picnic

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

Vehicle crashes into Okanagan chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter at Vernon facility

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read