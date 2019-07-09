RCMP search for West Kelowna man connected to an assault in Kelowna on July 8, 2019. (file photo)

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a West Kelowna man wanted for connection to an alleged assault carried out in Kelowna early Monday morning.

On July 8, at 12:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1700-block of Chapman Place for a report of an assault. Police attended the scene where they found a victim who had suffered what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

32-year-old Joel McKinnon Perks, of West Kelowna, has been charged in relation to the July 8 altercation.

READ MORE: Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

Joel Perks is described as a Caucasian male, with tattoos on both arms. He is 6-2, weighs approximately 200 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Joel Perks, if spotted call 911 immediately,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Joel Perks is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

READ MORE: RCMP suspect arson after pair of vehicle fires at the same Kelowna residence

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan
Next story
Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

Just Posted

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

Vernon Towne Cinema showing Unplanned, “due to high demand”

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Most Read