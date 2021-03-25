RCMP seeking witnesses in Highway 33 hit and run

A portion of the highway was closed off for most of the day on March 24

Kelowna and Midway RCMP are looking for witnesses after a truck was forced off Highway 33 on March 24.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said a white 2020 Land Rover was reportedly driving in an erratic manner on Highway 33 towards Kelowna.

“It was subsequently involved in a collision near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road with a grey Toyota Tundra,” police said in a statement.

“The collision caused the truck to leave the roadway and crash.”

Police said the driver and passenger of the truck suffered what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries due to the collision.

The Land Rover did not remain on scene, instead continuing northbound towards Kelowna on Highway 33.

RCMP officers found the abandoned Land Rover a short time later but did not locate the driver.

Midway RCMP are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at 250-449-2244.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

