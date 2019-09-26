Keremeos police seized over 500 illegal cannabis plants worth more than $200,000 from a property in Cawston on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)

RCMP seize over 500 cannabis plants worth $200,000 from Similkameen property

Mature cannabis plants were planted outside and in greenhouses

Keremeos police seized over 500 illegal cannabis plants worth more than $200,000 from a property in Cawston on Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP confirmed that local police, with help from Penticton South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at the location on VLA Road on Sept. 24 at around 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police incident in Cawston

“For this area that’s a fairly large size operation,” Evans said, adding that seizures of this size are not that common in the region anymore.

“We get complaints about some grow operations, some smaller ones, and we look into it and they are authorized and are generally for medical purposes so we don’t take any enforcement action on those and that wasn’t the case on this one,” he added.

READ MORE: Similkameen orchardists file lawsuit over ancestral remains site

One person was at the site at the time of the search but is not in custody, Evans added. The plants were planted outdoors and in a couple greenhouses, he said.

The police investigation is ongoing to determine appropriate charges and who else may be involved.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@KeremeosReview
editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP put brakes on notorious Okanagan driver
Next story
‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Classic colours restored to Salmon Arm’s heritage movie house

Salmar Classic Theatre undergoing renovations inside and out.

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

Chase seeks public input on silencing train whistles

Trains currently sound their whistles on the approach to both crossings in the village

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Peachland to hold Trail Awareness Day

Hikers to explore choice of four trails on Oct. 13

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Pathways, Kelowna mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month

Pathways Abilites Society provides work support for people with diverse abilities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in Kelowna summer 2020

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Most Read