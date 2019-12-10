RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

The Falkland RCMP detachment will now serve as the North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) headquarters and a positive byproduct of that, police say, is it could deter Highway 97 speeders.

A sergeant, two corporals, seven constables and one public service worker from NOTS will use the detachment as their permanent home base beginning this week.

Traffic Service members will use the Falkland location as the base of their operations, but their jurisdiction spans throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

Increased police visibility in the Falkland-Westwold area may deter frequent speeders, Spt. Shawna Baher said.

“Many of our community members in these areas have raised concerns about speeding and unsafe driving,” Spt. Baher said. “We welcome this move as it will increase police visibility and overall road safety of this busy traffic corridor.”

The speed limit on Highway 97 drops from 90 km/h to 70 km/h through Westwold and down to 50 km/h through Falkland.

On Dec. 4, there was a heavy police presence in the Falkland-Westwold area, as police were involved in a dynamic incident that resulted in two individuals being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers.

A spike belt was deployed to stop a suspect vehicle travelling down Hwy. 97.

