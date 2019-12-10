RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

The Falkland RCMP detachment will now serve as the North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) headquarters and a positive byproduct of that, police say, is it could deter Highway 97 speeders.

A sergeant, two corporals, seven constables and one public service worker from NOTS will use the detachment as their permanent home base beginning this week.

Traffic Service members will use the Falkland location as the base of their operations, but their jurisdiction spans throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

Increased police visibility in the Falkland-Westwold area may deter frequent speeders, Spt. Shawna Baher said.

“Many of our community members in these areas have raised concerns about speeding and unsafe driving,” Spt. Baher said. “We welcome this move as it will increase police visibility and overall road safety of this busy traffic corridor.”

The speed limit on Highway 97 drops from 90 km/h to 70 km/h through Westwold and down to 50 km/h through Falkland.

On Dec. 4, there was a heavy police presence in the Falkland-Westwold area, as police were involved in a dynamic incident that resulted in two individuals being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers.

A spike belt was deployed to stop a suspect vehicle travelling down Hwy. 97.

READ MORE: Truck on fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder after Westwold standoff

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays
Next story
Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Just Posted

Registration underway for Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Annual cross-country ski race has raised more than $400,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Shuswap Dance Center shows celebrate the season

Junior and senior dancers rehearsing for weekend of performances

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Search underway for dancers to compete is next year’s event

Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

In photos: Santa Claus comes to town

Images the Chase Country Christmas Parade

Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Montreal Canadien stars lend helping hand to Okanagan charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Most Read