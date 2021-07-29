RCMP want public’s help locating trailer stolen in Salmon Arm

Two suspects observed at RV dealership between 4 and 5 a.m. July 25

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

On Sunday, July 25 between 4 and 5 a.m. two suspects entered Country Camping’s lot in Salmon Arm and stole a battery from one of the units.

The thieves then made off with a new 2021 Coleman Rubicon single-axle travel trailer. Police said a light-coloured four-door

truck is believed to have towed away the trailer.

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of the stolen trailer is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at

250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

