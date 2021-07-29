RCMP want public’s help locating trailer stolen in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.
On Sunday, July 25 between 4 and 5 a.m. two suspects entered Country Camping’s lot in Salmon Arm and stole a battery from one of the units.
The thieves then made off with a new 2021 Coleman Rubicon single-axle travel trailer. Police said a light-coloured four-door
truck is believed to have towed away the trailer.
Anyone with information about the crime or the location of the stolen trailer is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at
250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.