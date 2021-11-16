Reception centre opened in Salmon Arm for Merritt evacuees

Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort is being used as a reception centre for Merritt residents evacuated due to flooding on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (File photo)

Emergency support services were set up in Salmon Arm for Merritt residents evacuated in Monday’s flooding.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced on Monday, Nov. 15, that at the request of Emergency Management BC, the Shuswap Emergency Program opened an Emergency Reception Centre at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort, located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NE.

The reception centre will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

According to a related media release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, there is limited commercial lodging available in the area at this time, especially for people with pets, and evacuees were encouraged to make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

The CSRD asked evacuees bring any billet information when registering at the reception centre, as additional supports or services may be supplied.

To assist the registration process, Merritt residents can self-register online with Emergency Support Services at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance.

The City of Merritt issued a city-wide evacuation order Monday, Nov. 15, after the Coldwater River breached its banks and flooded into the community.

