Recycling services in downtown Sicamous will be available at the Return-It depot on Finlayson Street beginning on Dec. 2. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Recycling services in Sicamous relocating to Finlayson Street Return-It depot

The depot will be opening beginning on Dec. 2.

Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have reached an agreement to bring recycling services back to downtown Sicamous.

At the regional district’s board meeting held on Nov. 21, 2019, CSRD directors awarded a two-year contract to the owners of the Sicamous Return-It bottle depot to use their site at 322 Finlayson Street and site attendant services for a temporary CSRD recycling depot location.

The CSRD board approved the relocation of the recycling bins after the District of Sicamous approved a temporary use permit allowing the CSRD recycling bins to be located at the Return-It Depot for a maximum of two years.

In June 2019, with the contract for recycling services being provided at a site behind the Parkland Mall, the CSRD board initially voted to approve the relocation of the recycling bins to the Return-it depot. The move was opposed by the District of Sicamous based on concerns that it did not fit with their official community plan.

During the two years temporary contract with Return-It, other possible sites for recycling services will be investigated for the future.

After the recycling depot behind Parkland Mall was closed in late June, Sicamous residents had to take their household recycling to the depot located at Sicamous landfill.

The decision to move the bins to the Return-It allows the CSRD to continue meeting its commitment with Recycle BC to provide recycling service in downtown Sicamous.

The current plan is for the household recycling bins at the Sicamous Return-It Depot to open to the public on Monday, Dec. 2. All of the same materials which could be recycled at the previous depot will also be recyclable at the new one.

The recycling depot at the landfill also remains open.

