The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)

Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation

Once results made official, CSRD will proceed to divide South Shuswap into two electoral areas

Preliminary results from a referendum on incorporation indicate South Shuswap residents can expect their electoral area to be divided in two.

Those results, released by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) following general voting day on Saturday, April 30, show a majority of participating eligible voters were against the proposed incorporation of the municipality of the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay: 2027 opposed and 272 in favour. The tally includes votes cast prior to April 30 through advanced voting and by mail.

According to the CSRD, the tally is subject to determination of official election results by the Chief Election Officer. Official results will be announced before 4 p.m. on May 4.

Should voters decide against incorporation, the CSRD’s next step would be to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two smaller electoral areas, each to be represented by its own director. There are roughly 5,000 people in Sorrento-Blind Bay, and about 2,500 the rest of Area C.

Read more: Provincial approval needed for referendum on creation of new South Shuswap municipality

Read more: Regional district to vote on holding referendum on Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Previous story
Kevin Falcon takes Vancouver by-election for seat in B.C. legislature
Next story
2 arrested in stolen truck that contained ‘tons and tons of stolen mail’ in Penticton

Just Posted

The longtime rivalry between the Vernon Tigers (white) and Armstrong Shamrocks got kickstarted again Saturday, April 30, in Armstrong as the Irish returned to the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League for the first time in three years. The two teams played to a spirited 9-9 draw. (Black Press - file photo)
Late goal lifts Vernon Tigers to 9-9 TOJLL draw with Armstrong Shamrocks

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)
Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation

Scooter racer Diane Eaton takes the turn wide in the seniors scooter race, one of the events held downtown during the 2017 Summer Stomp in Sicamous. Organizers of the Son of Stomp, planned for July 15-17, and district staff are planning to bring back the scooter races and other family friendly events to the downtown for July 16. (File photo)
Son of Stomp, District of Sicamous staff plan afternoon of family friendly activities

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
QUIZ: The taxman cometh