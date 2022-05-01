Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation

Once results made official, CSRD will proceed to divide South Shuswap into two electoral areas

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)

Preliminary results from a referendum on incorporation indicate South Shuswap residents can expect their electoral area to be divided in two.

Those results, released by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) following general voting day on Saturday, April 30, show a majority of participating eligible voters were against the proposed incorporation of the municipality of the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay: 2027 opposed and 272 in favour. The tally includes votes cast prior to April 30 through advanced voting and by mail.

According to the CSRD, the tally is subject to determination of official election results by the Chief Election Officer. Official results will be announced before 4 p.m. on May 4.

Should voters decide against incorporation, the CSRD’s next step would be to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two smaller electoral areas, each to be represented by its own director. There are roughly 5,000 people in Sorrento-Blind Bay, and about 2,500 the rest of Area C.

