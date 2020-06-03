Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded a State of Local Emergency, an evacuation order and an evacuation alert for the Cawston area.
All three had been issued on May 31 for Electoral Area B within the regional district, as a result of flooding concerns in the area.
The evacuation order was for 186 Chopaka Rd., while the evacuation alert was for 1049, 1050 and 1101 Chopaka Rd.
In a statement issued on June 3, the regional district said after a review of current threat levels of flooding, staff have determined there is no immediate risk to the public.
The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre is in communication with te Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development to monitor the situation as required.
