Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

December real estate sales across the Okanagan Thompson region continue to reflect an ongoing decline in sales and prices.

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board reports that for December, there was a 29 per cent sales drop-off from both November and December 2017.

“No surprise, the market is doing what it tends to do this time of year with all indicators pointing to a generalized slow-down,” said Marv Beer, president for OMREB which covers an area from Peachland to Revelstoke.

“Unlike last December, both average price and days on market stayed on trend with average price lower and days on market higher than last month and last year.”

Related: Property assessment continues to rise across Okanagan

Average price, at $504,581, was three per cent lower than November’s price and three per cent lower than this time last year.

Average days on market increased to 99, compared to 91 in November and 79 last December.

New listings were 426 compared to 465 last December, contributing to an inventory of homes for sale that remains 35 per cent higher than this time last year.

“Looking to 2019, we can expect that the market will continue to moderate, as compared to recent years, with all signs pointing to more balanced conditions where buyers and sellers are benefitted more equally. Demand is dampening as a result of government policies that erode affordability and purchasing power, yet these effects are continuing to be offset by relatively strong economic performance,” said Beer.

Beer indicated the pending speculation tax imposed by the provincial government in Kelowna and West Kelowna as another shift on the horizon for 2019.

It is expected to impact about 1,800 Kelowna properties and 600 in West Kelowna.

The relative make-up of home buyers in the region stayed constant with those from within the area comprising the largest group at 59 per cent, followed by Lower Mainland/Vancouver Island buyers at 20 per cent and those from Alberta at 11 per cent.

Contrary to what many believe, Beers said foreign buyers remain a consistently small percentage at just two per cent.

“First-time buyers continue to be a strong contingent at 17 per cent, just behind those moving to a similar property type at 21 per cent and those moving up at 20 per cent. In terms of family dynamic, couples with children top the list at 30 per cent of buyers, following by childless couples at 24 per cent and empty nesters or retired at 21 per cent,” said Beer.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
27-car freight train derailment near Field, B.C. under investigation: CP Rail

Just Posted

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Carey Price makes 33 saves to earn shutout for Montreal

27-car freight train derailment near Field, B.C. under investigation: CP Rail

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

BC Lions’ staffer suspended for allegedly using fake Twitter account to slam rival

Director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter has been suspended for 90 days

Vancouver home sales fall to lowest total since 2000

Detached homes’ benchmark price fell 7.8% from December 2017

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Critically endangered language being brought back to life

Syilx Language House nears end of first four-year program

New contract would force B.C. health authorities to hire new nurses or pay millions

Contract would hit budgets of hospitals operating without full contingent of nurses

B.C. astronomer explains importance of Chinese moon landing

Ken Tapping, astronomer at DRAO, discusses why astronauts are refocusing on moon exploration

Most Read