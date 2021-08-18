Those looking to play in the 2021 SASCU Open Tennis Tournament must register by Aug. 30. (File photo)

Registration open for Salmon Arm tennis tournament in September

SASCU Open Tennis Tournament to be hosted by Salmon Arm Tennis Club

Competitive tennis will be served up in Salmon Arm this September.

From Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6, the SASCU Open Tennis Tournament will be hosted by the Salmon Arm Tennis Club.

The club is located at 3440 Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm and games will be held both in and outdoors.

The tournament divisions include:

  • Mens singles (A and B levels);
  • Ladies singles (A and B levels);
  • Mens doubles (A and B levels);
  • Ladies doubles (A and B levels);
  • Mixed doubles (A and B levels);
  • All of the above events will be held for 65+ participants in their own single-level division.

Registration fees are $40/person for singles and $60/team for doubles. This fee includes a minimum of two matches, tennis balls, refreshments on Saturday and Sunday, a barbeque dinner on Saturday, and prizes.

Those hoping to play in the tournament must register by 12 p.m. on Aug. 30.

For more information or to register, reach out to tournament director Winston Pain at 250-804-6451 or wpwinston2@gmail.com

