Registration open for summer recreation programs in Sicamous

Sicamous residents of all ages can look forward to a summer full of recreation without having to leave town.

On June 21, the district released its Summer 2021 Recreation Programs & Events guide.

A major change for Sicamous recreation programs this year is that residents may now register and pay for them online by credit card or e-cheque at sicamous.ca/live-here/recreation/online-registration.

Residents can still register and pay for programs in person at the district office.

Some of the programs available for kids and youth are Red Cross swim lessons, the summer kids club and story walks.

Some of the activities available for adults and seniors include golf, yoga and beach volleyball.

A full list of programs can be found on the district’s website.

Class and group sizes are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis and full payment is required upon registration.

When registering for a program, individuals have the option to donate to Roar for Kids, a local program that assists families that need financial support for recreation and sports.

If a resident requires financial support to participate in local recreational programs, they are invited to apply for funding.

Applications can be found at the district office or printed off at sicamousroarforkids.ca.

All applications and funding are kept confidential.

