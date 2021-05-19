A portion of railing along the Bruhn Bridge that was destroyed in motor-vehicle collision is to be repaired this summer. A portable barrier is currently blocking the missing railing to protect those using the sidewalk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A portion of railing along the Bruhn Bridge that was destroyed in motor-vehicle collision is to be repaired this summer. A portable barrier is currently blocking the missing railing to protect those using the sidewalk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Repair of sidewalk railing along Highway 1 bridge at Sicamous planned for summer

Railing damaged on day when two motor-vehicle collisions occurred on Bruhn Bridge

Repairs to the railing that runs along the Bruhn Bridge sidewalk are expected to be finished this summer.

On Oct 27, 2020, the Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous was the scene of two separate motor-vehicle collisions. One involved a westbound semi rear-ending a Jeep that was stopped behind another vehicle that was signalling to turn left onto Old Spallumcheen Road. The semi pushed both vehicles, sending the Jeep onto the bridge’s sidewalk and into the westbound lane guardrail. Police said there were no serious injuries, though both vehicles were destroyed. So was the section of guardrail struck by the Jeep.

As an interim safety measure following the collisions, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure installed a pedestrian barrier to protect people using the sidewalk, as well as a concrete barrier for the safety of drivers. The ministry said repairs to the railing will be completed this summer.

“The ministry recently received engineered repair drawings and is now ordering special metal parts that will need to be fabricated,” stated the ministry in an email. “Repairs will begin once the materials are shipped to the ministry.”

In the meantime, the ministry added, the bridge “continues to be safe for pedestrians with the protective barrier that’s in place.”

READ MORE: Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Previous story
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

John McLeod has been a longtime member of the City of Salmon Arm’s Environmental Advisory Committe and the Agricultural Advisory Committee. McLeod’s family has been farming in Salmon Arm since 1911. (File photo)
Longtime member of two City of Salmon Arm committees receives accolades

John McLeod says it’s time for new blood, fresh faces

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

A portion of railing along the Bruhn Bridge that was destroyed in motor-vehicle collision is to be repaired this summer. A portable barrier is currently blocking the missing railing to protect those using the sidewalk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Repair of sidewalk railing along Highway 1 bridge at Sicamous planned for summer

Railing damaged on day when two motor-vehicle collisions occurred on Bruhn Bridge

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

Hytec Kohler brings Interior Health vaccination clinic on site

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

(Getty images)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 directives still in place

Despite increasing vaccination rates, pandemic restrictions have not been lifted

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Construction is a booming industry around town, including work at the 27th Street lot next to Co-op, where a car wash and Triple O’s are being built. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Construction hammers ahead in Vernon

Building permits and values on pace to beat 2020

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

Most Read