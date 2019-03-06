Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

The first round of water damage repairs is about to get underway at Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park.

Starting Monday, March 11 and lasting approximately two weeks, crews will be making repairs along the Okanagan Lake foreshore and to the parking area. Both were damaged by the record high water levels in spring 2017 and last year.

While workers and equipment are in the area, there may be short closures and reduced access to the boat launch in the waterfront regional park along Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country.

The Regional District thanks everyone for their cooperation as this work is completed.

It is anticipated additional repairs will be done in June to stabilize the concrete boat launch pads.

Along with the popular boat launch, the park has a courtesy dock for emergency and pedestrian use, a small swimming beach and a viewing/fishing platform. It’s one of 30 regional parks protecting over 2,000-hectares of land in the Central Okanagan.

