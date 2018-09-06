Kelowna Costco (File photo)

Reports that Kelowna Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Speculation is running rampant this week, in the wake of a conversation West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater had with a Costco employee that was picked up by several news outlets.

“The fellow at the Costco booth at (the) IPE volunteered that they were looking at the Westside for a new facility with more parking and it could also draw from the South Okanagan,” said Findlater. “He said their preference is the airport area but it is not available.”

A media representative for Costco said that it is company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until they are ready to share details about the new location.

That usually happens two to three months in advance.

And Rod Shultz one of the assistant general manager’s of the Kelowna store went on a Costco Facebook group and said there have been no decisions on when or where the new location might go.

“A lot of speculation out there and we may know more in the new year,” he wrote. “Until then all of this is just rumour and hearsay.”

Since August of 1991 Costco Wholesale has been at the current location and around 400 people are employed at the store.

