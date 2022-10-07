Request to triple height of retaining wall in Salmon Arm gets initial approval

Wall and fence would go from 2 to 6.9 metres on 25th Street NE property

Drawings on the lower right corner show how the retaining wall and fence requested for steep property at 2794 25th St. NE. in Salmon Arm will look. (City of Salmon Arm image)

An application to triple the height of a retaining wall and fence on 25th Street NE received a preliminary nod at a recent development and planning services committee meeting.

At the Oct. 3 meeting, Coady Hindbo with Hindbo Construction was applying on behalf of property owners James Weed and Elaine Cockrill to increase the height of the retaining wall and fence from two metres (6.6 feet) to 6.9 metres (22.6 feet) along the southern parcel boundary and a portion of the western boundary. The development permit application also requested an increase in the height of a principal building (a house) from 10 to 10.8 metres. The property is located at 2794 25th St. NE.

Planning staff told council members the grade of the property needs to be raised in order to make it buildable. Staff said they don’t see any impacts on the remainder of the property.

“The impact of the proposed retaining wall and fence height are mitigated by the heavily treed area between the building area of the proposed house and the existing house on the south parcel, as well as the topography of the lots,” reads a staff report.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if the neighbours had been consulted. Hindbo said yes, he spoke to them, and there were no concerns.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks people know the property well, “up on the corner there” and he doesn’t think the height variances will make any difference to the neighbours.

The development variance permit application will come to council on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

HousingSalmon Arm council