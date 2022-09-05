Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Sunday afternoon. (Photo/COSAR)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Sunday afternoon. (Photo/COSAR)

Rescue on Rail Trail south of Kelowna

‘This has been an exceptionally busy year on the KVR’

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to help an injured mountain biker Sunday (Sep. 5) afternoon.

Crews responded to the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) to help a woman who was injured while riding along Trestle #6. She had fallen and suffered an upper-body injury.

Nine COSAR members rode down the rail until they found the woman and brought her out to a waiting ambulance.

“This has been an exceptionally busy year on the KVR,” said Duane Tresnich, search manager. “I think we’re getting called out every 10 days or so.”

COSAR has responded to 65 calls so far this year.

