Firefighters were called out to a fire in a garage in a residence at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Residential fire contained to garage, residents and dog safely evacuated

Emergency social services housing 3 people and a pet after their home filled with smoke Wednesday night.

A fire in a Salmon Arm home was contained to the garage Wednesday night, but the house sustained extensive smoke damage.

Firefighters were summoned to the corner of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 9:30 p.m. for a residential structure fire, believed to involve a vehicle in a garage inside the house, reports Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

“When we arrived, fire conditions appeared to be in the garage. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to the garage.”

Shirley says the residents were home at the time but all escaped safely – which included three people and a dog.

One man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Although Shirley wasn’t certain of his condition, he doesn’t believe it was serious.

Because of all the smoke, Emergency Social Services was called to provide the residents with housing four a couple of days, Shirley said.

Although the cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday night, it’s believed to have started in the garage.

