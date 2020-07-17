Residents help extinguish grass fire at Osoyoos Golf Club

The fire on July 15 reached a size of 80 feet by 20 feet before being extinguished

A grass fire at the Osoyoos Golf Club Wednesday was knocked down with the help of nearby residents. (Google Maps)

A grass fire at the Osoyoos Golf Club on Wednesday was extinguished thanks in part to the quick actions of nearby residents.

Osoyoos Fire Department deputy chief Tyler Hilland said when crews showed up to the fire, located on the north end of the golf course, it was already being tackled by those living close by.

The fire, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on July 15, reached a size of 80 feet by 20 feet.

It was burning in the brush next to one of the fairways, close to a green.

“Thankfully a bunch of the residents got their garden hoses out, and were able to knock it down so that it didn’t progress towards their houses. That just bought us enough time that we were able to get up into the area, and were able to put a fire guard around it and knock it down,” said Hilland.

The fire department was unable to determine the cause of the fire, and the fire is no longer under investigation.

Fire conditions in Osoyoos, Hilland explained, are dry.

“We’re getting into that season now where it’s heating up during the day, and the humidity is coming down, so all our fuel is becoming quite dry. It’s just sitting there waiting for a fire. We’re going to start seeing fairly significant growth on anything that starts. So it’s good if the residents are being careful, and thankfully phoning stuff in when they see it.”

Hilland reminded the public to exercise caution and ensure they are disposing of cigarette butts in the appropriate containers. Also, if residents do choose to attack a fire, do so in a safe way, and in a way that does not put them in danger.

READ MORE: Okanagan winery and Kelowna gym announce COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: Confederate flag seen along anti-racism parade route in Summerland

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire