Dave Ogilvie

Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Update: 2:20 p.m.

Just before 8:30 a.m. West Kelowna Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire with occupants trapped in a West Kelowna home, according to a fire rescue news release.

When crews arrived they confirmed that occupants were still in the back bedroom on the second floor. The firefighters from Lakeview Heights E32 and Westbank E31 made a quick entry into the structure for fire control and to conduct a primary search supported by crews, the release said.

The firefighters found one unresponsive child and one disoriented adult still inside the house that they carried out to awaiting crews on the front lawn to begin first aid. The child and adult both responded to the treatment and were transported under the advanced care of BCAS to Kelowna General Hospital, the release said.

In total, three adults and two children were transported to KGH by BC Ambulance. One adult and one child from the basement suite managed to escape with only minor injuries while assisting other tenants out of the building. Both the homeowner and tenants were insured at the time of this incident, the release said.

WKFR responded with four engines and one command unit with a total of 14membersr, BCAS responded with five ambulances, two police members and one crew member from both Fortis Gas and Hydro, the release said.

Update: 9:45 a.m.

The house was a rental, and the cause is believed to be caused by a stove, according to the witness. Guidi Road is also closed at this time.

Update: 8:50 a.m.

According to witness reports, the fire has been contained. Two people were sent to the hospital.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in West Kelowna this morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire on Guidi Road at about 8:15 a.m.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations
Next story
VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Just Posted

Strong sockeye salmon run no excuse for inaction

As I stood on the deck of my friend Cory’s 21-foot aluminum… Continue reading

Business Spotlight: Take your best shot at the fair and support food bank

MLA and business owners to be dunked for a food bank fundraiser.

Demenok seeks re-election to CSRD

Paul Demenok was first elected in 2012

Salmon Arm gets a crash course in overdose response and Naloxone treatment

Information and instruction provided during Overdose Awareness Day

Highway 97A in Spallumcheen reopens after accident

Three vehicles reportedly involved.

Long weekend weather

A look at the weekend weather in the Okanagan-Shuswap

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

Most Read