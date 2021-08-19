Restriction order means no visitors to White Rock Lake wildfire area

Residents on evacuation alert allowed to return, but area remains very dry

An area restriction order has been placed around the White Rock Lake wildfire to keep those who are not residents out of the area so firefighters can continue to fight the blaze. (BC Wildfire Service)

An area restriction order has been placed on Crown land around the White Rock Lake wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service implemented the restriction Thursday, Aug. 19, which covers the northern portion of Westside Road.

Hearing the word ‘order’ sent some residents into panic mode, but officials remind those that have been allowed home that this does not affect their status.

“Those people that are on alert can still return home,” fire information officer Hannah Swift said.

The restriction order is in place to protect crews as they continue to battle the 81,139-hectare blaze.

It is also meant to keep those who are not residents out of the area.

“It’s not the best time to have visitors, in fact it’s illegal,” Swift said.

The area remains tinder dry, as current drought conditions are causing fuels to dry out and crews continue to battle flare ups.

The most active area of the fire yesterday (Aug. 18) was along Westside Road, north of Fintry Park.

Air support will continue to support ground crews with suppression activities today.

Those who are eagerly awaiting news of whether their home survived Sunday’s flare up are asked to be patient.

Crews, and regional district officials, cannot conduct assessments where it is not safe to do so. But they are all working hard to get people home as soon as possible, Swift said.

The lightning-caused wildfire was discovered July 13 and is approximately 10 kilometres west of Vernon.

Approximately a dozen fires are burning on the hillside above Westside Road from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Trevor Elliott photo)