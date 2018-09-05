Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge bylaw today, which means that there will be no changes to the bylaw and the current Development Cost Charges are still in affect.

City council began the process to upgrade the current Development Cost Charge Bylaw, which was made in 2008, in April.

The purpose of the bylaw is to allow the city to charge developers for and use the money to assist in paying for new infrastructure that is a result of increased population, such as roads, sewer and water, instead of that burden falling only on existing taxpayers.

A report was done by McElhanney Consulting looking at factors such as predicted population growth as well as necessary infrastructure projects to come up with recommended numbers for the new bylaw.

However, the numbers presented to council were significantly lower than the numbers recommended by the consulting company. And though the bylaw passed first reading, council requested that city staff remove infrastructure projects in order to further decrease the charges.

The numbers presented today were again lower than previously recommended, as city staff had removed four projects from the docket, therefor decreasing the total amount of money needed and reducing the charges.

However, for the majority of the councillors the numbers were still too high and the bylaw was defeated.

