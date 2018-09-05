Revelstoke City Council defeated the proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw, meaning the original bylaw made in 2008 still stands. (Black Press File Photo)

Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge bylaw today, which means that there will be no changes to the bylaw and the current Development Cost Charges are still in affect.

READ MORE: City DCC reserves dwindle while review delayed

City council began the process to upgrade the current Development Cost Charge Bylaw, which was made in 2008, in April.

The purpose of the bylaw is to allow the city to charge developers for and use the money to assist in paying for new infrastructure that is a result of increased population, such as roads, sewer and water, instead of that burden falling only on existing taxpayers.

READ MORE: Revelstoke citizen group starts petition asking for deferral of Development Cost Charge bylaw decision

A report was done by McElhanney Consulting looking at factors such as predicted population growth as well as necessary infrastructure projects to come up with recommended numbers for the new bylaw.

However, the numbers presented to council were significantly lower than the numbers recommended by the consulting company. And though the bylaw passed first reading, council requested that city staff remove infrastructure projects in order to further decrease the charges.

READ MORE: Cost to Revelstoke taxpayers as well as developers affected by proposed bylaw

The numbers presented today were again lower than previously recommended, as city staff had removed four projects from the docket, therefor decreasing the total amount of money needed and reducing the charges.

However, for the majority of the councillors the numbers were still too high and the bylaw was defeated.

Revelstoke Development Cost Charges 2008 by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal
Next story
UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge… Continue reading

Two-semi collision west of Chase on Aug. 31 claims life

Man sleeping in the bunk of one semi truck died shortly after reaching hospital

Bear euthanized in Revelstoke today

The black bear charged someone in Arrow Heights on Tuesday

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Shuswap woman fights for silver at international jiu-jitsu competition

Christine Ahola of Enderby earns silver at World Masters

Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

A smoky skies bullet is still in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Okanagan shooters honour founding members

North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club Labour Day Classic

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Bear euthanized in Revelstoke today

The black bear charged someone in Arrow Heights on Tuesday

Most Read