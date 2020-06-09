The view of Revelstoke from Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort will open for summer operations June 26. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for summer operations June 26.

The Pipe Mountain Coaster, Aerial Adventure Park, disc golf course and the new zip line will all be open as well as the Revelation Gondola for sightseeing, hiking and mountain biking.

The original mountain biking trail, 5620, will be open, as well as 18 more kilometres of mountain biking trails, including two advanced and two intermediate trails.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the incredible experiences our mountains have to offer, but we want everyone to feel safe, comfortable and confident while visiting Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations, in a news release.

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

In conjunction with the revised summer operating plan that was designed with direction from WorkSafe BC, local health authorities as well as Canada West Ski Areas Association, the resort is launching the PureClean program.

It is designed to elevate hygiene and cleanliness standards including reduction in lift capacity, disinfection of gondolas and coaster carts, reduced seating in restaurants, plexiglass shields, elimination of touch points and daily temperature checks for staff.

“Our PureClean commitment has been designed to ensure guests remain safe while enjoying all the fun activities the Resort has to offer,” said Nielsen.

The resort closed due to COVID-19 concerns on March 16 after facing criticism for not closing sooner. Vail Resorts, the owners of Whistler Blackcomb as well as 37 other locations across North America, closed on March 14.

On May 21, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, announced they were working on reopening but had not set a date yet.

The bike park at Silver Star will be open July 9.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has not yet released an opening day for summer operations.

Sun Peaks is likely to reopen in early July.

READ MORE: Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

 

Mountain biking

