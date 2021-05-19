Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
There will be 47 km of lift-accessed mountain biking trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer. (Tom Poole photo)There will be 47 km of lift-accessed mountain biking trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Pipe Mountain Coaster will open for the season on June 4. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Pipe Mountain Coaster will open for the season on June 4. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort will have all summer activities open on June 19. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort will have all summer activities open on June 19. (Tom Poole photo)

The summer season is kicking off at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with the pipe coaster opening June 4 and the other summer activities opening June 19.

Though the pipe coaster was originally scheduled to open May 21, according to Peter Nielsen, VP of operations, in an April interview, the opening was delayed due to pandemic restrictions.

However, at this point the opening is going to proceed as scheduled, even if travel restrictions don’t lift, said Carly Moran, communications manager for the resort, in an email.

“While Revelstoke Mountain Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests later this summer when the time is right, we urge everyone to follow provincial guidelines and stay informed,” said a news release from the resort.

READ MORE: ‘124 out of 129 days is still an A+’: Revelstoke Mountain Resort reflects on pandemic season

This year will see five new lift-accessed mountain biking trails open, three blacks a blue single-track and a four-and-a-half kilometre green run for beginners, upping the total to 47 km of trails.

Other summer activities include the Aerial Adventure Park, a zipline, a nine-hole disc golf course and a 27 kilometre hiking trail network.

The resort said that health and safety will remain a priority.

“In addition to following the guidelines and protocols laid out by the government and local health authorities, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will continue to implement its PureClean initiative — a program partnered with Proctor & Gamble Professional that is designed to elevate the standards for hygiene and cleanliness,” said the news release.

COVID protocols in place this summer at the resort include:

•mandatory face coverings in all lineups, indoor spaces and while using the attractions (gondola, pipe coaster, aerial adventure park, axe throwing)

•required to stick to own bubble and avoid close contact with others

•online ordering and table reservations available

•hand sanitizing and enhanced cleaning in effect for all facilities

•gondolas disinfected through Integral Surface Protection Program

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summer

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide
Next story
UPDATE: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

Trustees to discuss Long Range Facilities Plan, Salmon Arm schools

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

This is the City of Salmon Arm’s map of paving projects to be tackled during 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

Twelve areas listed for improvements, approximately $1.4 million allocated

At its May 12 meeting, the District of Sicamous development and planning committee offered comment on a proposed subdivision of the Paradise Motel property on Main Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)
Sicamous hotelier seeks subdivision of Main Street property

Airbnb concerns raised at district development and planning committee

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)
E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

(Facebook/BCSPCA)
Abandoned Shuswap chihuahua facing emergency surgery

Dog found with severe oral disease, BC SPCA raising funds for needed dental work

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

Most Read