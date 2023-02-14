(Submitted)

Revelstoke resident finds heart on roof on Valentine’s Day

The resident noticed the heart this morning, unsure of how it formed

A Revelstoke resident woke up this morning to find a heart on the roof of his garage.

He noticed the heart this morning (Feb. 14), and was struck by the coincidence. The heart appears to have been melted into the frost that formed on the roof overnight.

The resident said it wasn’t the first time that a topical symbol showed up on a special day. A few years ago, a bunny hopped up to his window on Easter Sunday.

(Submitted)

With the heart appearing away from a larger section of melt, the resident was unsure of how it occurred, but was glad for it.

